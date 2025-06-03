Meet: 2026 DB Dyzhir Usher

Name: Dyzhir Usher

School: North Chicago

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: DB/SS

Twitter: @Dyzhirr3

Instagram: dyzhirrrr

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training and Lifting

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17933953/670a8f03cf7e235874dc5ac9

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

hardwork trust

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

being with my teammates

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Stephon Gilmore, he was such an efficient Corner

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Yes basketball , track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Camron bates from Grayslake north