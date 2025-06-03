Meet: 2026 DB Dyzhir Usher

Name: Dyzhir Usher
School: North Chicago
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: DB/SS
Instagram: dyzhirrrr
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training and Lifting
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17933953/670a8f03cf7e235874dc5ac9
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
hardwork trust
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
being with my teammates
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Stephon Gilmore, he was such an efficient Corner
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Yes basketball , track
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Camron bates from Grayslake north