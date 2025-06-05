Meet: 2027 WR/DB Khalil Hannah

Name: Khalil Hannah

School: DePaul Prep

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 150 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @KhalilHannah9

Instagram: _Khalilhannah

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training and Lifting Off the leash DBs Lakefront Legion 7v7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/20177832/670c414cb452005df8b77cd9

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I have a great work ethic and the confidence to compete with anyone.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing in the first program state championship.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Mike Sainristil because he’s around my size but he makes his impact seen and adjusts to do what the team needs to win.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Played Varsity in playoffs

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Brayden Trimble