Meet: 2026 RB/LB Muayyad Masri

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name Muayyad Masri

School: Plainfield Central

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: RB/LB

Twitter: @MasriMuayyad

Instagram: muayyad008

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17783246/674260e323225e784780ee4c

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m hard working and give my all every rep. I’m very coach able and a quick learner.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

I would say getting defensive player of the game on my first varsity game played.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ray lewis because he’s a great linebacker.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

NA

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

carson cooney