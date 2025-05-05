Meet: 2026 RB/LB Muayyad Masri

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name Muayyad Masri
School: Plainfield Central
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 190 pounds
Position: RB/LB
Twitter: @MasriMuayyad
Instagram: muayyad008
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17783246/674260e323225e784780ee4c
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I’m hard working and give my all every rep. I’m very coach able and a quick learner.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
I would say getting defensive player of the game on my first varsity game played.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Ray lewis because he’s a great linebacker.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
NA
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
carson cooney