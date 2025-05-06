Meet: 2026 ATH Ezekiel Williams

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name Ezekiel Williams

School: Phillips

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: ATH

Twitter: @cfk_dos

Instagram: @cfk2dos

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training DB training with Mount Carmel DB coach

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/24418875/670c3f11c0219ce3271b59ff

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership by example, someone you don’t have to micromanage to get things done, positive attitude and motivation, just a hard work ethic and drive to always get better.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Being the only starting freshman on varsity my freshman year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Nate Wiggins, he’s just a dog who’s not scared and plays with swag, you can’t shake em , when he’s locked in he’s locked in.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Nasir Rankin/Jovan Clark