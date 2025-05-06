Meet: 2026 OL/DL Angel Macisd

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name Angel Macisd

School: Plainfield Central

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 276 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @Angel_y_Macias

Instagram: angel_m_1112

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

NA

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I will bring tons of competition, ready to be a motivator for teammates and ready to step up for any challenge at any time and fighting until the clock hit’s 0.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Practicing every day and getting better by the day.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Landon Dickerson of the philadelphia Eagles for his playstyle and all around energy he brings to his Line.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and Field.

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

4 Star Middle Linebacker of the Oswego Panthers.