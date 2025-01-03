Mark Gronowski Breakdown: Culture, Evaluation, The QB Room

On Friday morning, Hawkeye Beacon confirmed that Iowa is hosting South Dakota State transfer quarterback, Mark Gronowski for a visit this weekend. Set to be a sixth-year senior next season, Gronowski is weighing his options in the transfer portal before deciding if he will declare for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Let's dive into what Iowa fans should know about Gronowski, whether or not he's a fit in Iowa City and more.



