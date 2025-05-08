Meet: 2027 OL/DL Will Rosenow

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!





School: Sycamore

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 235 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @WillRosenow55

Instagram: willy.rosey

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17128652/67b6326ae37838580a263110

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring a combination of athletic ability, work ethic, and leadership that would make a significant impact on any college football program. My physical strength and versatility allow me to excel in multiple roles, and I take pride in my ability to adapt to different game situations.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

IHSA Quarterfinals Playoff Game-Sycamore High School

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Orlando Pace

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track & Field (Thrower) Placed 3rd in Conference Shot Put (as a freshman) All conference, Orchesis 2nd year in a row

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

All are competitive, however, I felt confident on the field against all