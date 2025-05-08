Meet: 2027 OL/DL Will Rosenow

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
School: Sycamore
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 235 pounds
Position: OL/DL
Twitter: @WillRosenow55
Instagram: willy.rosey
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17128652/67b6326ae37838580a263110
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I bring a combination of athletic ability, work ethic, and leadership that would make a significant impact on any college football program. My physical strength and versatility allow me to excel in multiple roles, and I take pride in my ability to adapt to different game situations.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
IHSA Quarterfinals Playoff Game-Sycamore High School
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Orlando Pace
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track & Field (Thrower) Placed 3rd in Conference Shot Put (as a freshman) All conference, Orchesis 2nd year in a row
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
All are competitive, however, I felt confident on the field against all