Name: Byron Olson

School: Providence Catholic

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: DE/DT

Twitter: @ByronOLSON12

Instagram: olson_byron

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. GPS.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14965487/6425c5be578ee9052487e8da

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

SEMO, UST, Quincy

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

adaptability, coachable, tenacity

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Playing in the 2022 State Finals; 3 blocked punts 1 for TD. beating JCA in the playoffs

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Justin Fields.. Never gives up

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling; 4th Degree Dan in Taekwondo