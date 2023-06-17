Meet: 2024 DL Byron Olson
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Name: Byron Olson
School: Providence Catholic
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 220 pounds
Position: DE/DT
Twitter: @ByronOLSON12
Instagram: olson_byron
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training. GPS.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14965487/6425c5be578ee9052487e8da
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
SEMO, UST, Quincy
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
adaptability, coachable, tenacity
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Playing in the 2022 State Finals; 3 blocked punts 1 for TD. beating JCA in the playoffs
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Justin Fields.. Never gives up
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Wrestling; 4th Degree Dan in Taekwondo