Meet: 2027 WR/DB Rontez Smith

Name Rontez Smith

School: Bradley

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @Tezsmith45_

Instagram: 5star_.tezzo

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/21304423/671e8e255c4caf2e6f42afd6

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring positive communication skills to teammates in coaches.Also I always lift teammates up instead of Puttin them down

What has been your favorite moment so far in your footba ll career?

Winning in building a brother hood with different people from over the area.Also playing in the playoffs

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Justin Jefferson

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

NA