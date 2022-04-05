Meet: 2024 OL/DL Jack Anderson

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Jack Anderson

School: Glenbard West

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 235 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @JackAndersonFB1

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Hard Gainers Athletics - Personal Trainer FIST Academy

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15708520/615c5ae102b16506a0810c52

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Princeton, Dartmouth, Air Force, Penn, Holy Cross, Harvard, SD, ND, Yale, Columbia, Brown, Colgate, Cornell, N Iowa, Bucknell, Cincinnati, Iowa

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Silent Leader, Football IQ, Work Ethic/Drive

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

The opportunity to start Varsity as a Sophomore (both ways)

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

JJ Watt - His Passion - Nice Guy off the field, Beast when he steps on the field.