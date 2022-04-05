Meet: 2024 OL/DL Jack Anderson
Name: Jack Anderson
School: Glenbard West
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 235 pounds
Position: OL/DL
Twitter: @JackAndersonFB1
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Hard Gainers Athletics - Personal Trainer FIST Academy
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15708520/615c5ae102b16506a0810c52
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Princeton, Dartmouth, Air Force, Penn, Holy Cross, Harvard, SD, ND, Yale, Columbia, Brown, Colgate, Cornell, N Iowa, Bucknell, Cincinnati, Iowa
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Silent Leader, Football IQ, Work Ethic/Drive
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
The opportunity to start Varsity as a Sophomore (both ways)
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
JJ Watt - His Passion - Nice Guy off the field, Beast when he steps on the field.