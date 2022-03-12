Meet: Top Underclassmen Names to Watch
Class of 2023
WR Shaibu Mohammed Plainfield North
DE Jacque Gariepy Glenbrook South
OL Giovanni Pamfili Hinsdale Central
LB Jack Lesher Marmion Academy
WR/DB Jayden Payne Zion-Benton
DE Luke Cushing Montini Catholic
OL/DL Major Bryant Proviso West
WR Kristan Gavric Libertyville
OL/DL Dontus Hardy Blue Island Eisenhower
DT Daniel Hollis Plainfield Central
WR Gavin Henson Plainfield Central
WR Colby Williams Plainfield Central
DE/OLB Zayn Zaid Plainfield Central
Class of 2024
RB Derrick Stewart II St. Rita
WR Maurice Densmore Homewood Flossmoor
QB McGreevy Paul St Charles East
WR/DB Dajhir Gordon Warren Township
DE Edward Kentra Hinsdale Central
RB Randall Nauden Brother Rice
Class of 2025
WR/DB Andre Lovett Blue Island Eisenhower
TE Brady Mitchell Plainfield North