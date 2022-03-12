Meet: Top Underclassmen Names to Watch

Looking to be featured on Meet? Fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today

Class of 2023

WR Shaibu Mohammed Plainfield North

OL Spencer Dow Maine South

DE Jacque Gariepy Glenbrook South

OL Giovanni Pamfili Hinsdale Central

QB Gavin Dooley Minooka

LB Jack Lesher Marmion Academy

OL Mike Barretto Taft

WR/DB Jayden Payne Zion-Benton

DE Luke Cushing Montini Catholic

K/P Matthew Diaz St. Laurence

OL/DL Major Bryant Proviso West

WR Kristan Gavric Libertyville

OL/DL Dontus Hardy Blue Island Eisenhower

DT Daniel Hollis Plainfield Central

WR Gavin Henson Plainfield Central

WR Colby Williams Plainfield Central

DE/OLB Zayn Zaid Plainfield Central

WR/TE Braden Downs Knoxville

RB/FB/DE Aidan Lennon Antioch

Class of 2024

RB Nick Day Antioch

WR Kevin Holland Lockport

TE Mason Maleck St. Rita

RB Derrick Stewart II St. Rita

WR Maurice Densmore Homewood Flossmoor

OL Jack Donovan St Francis

OL Jason Schmidt South Elgin

QB McGreevy Paul St Charles East

WR Ryan McIntyre Collinsville

WR/DB Dajhir Gordon Warren Township

WR Isaiah Gordon Collinsville

DB Harlon May Carmel

QB Jake Dugger Brother Rice

LB Connor Anderson Cary Grove

DE Edward Kentra Hinsdale Central

RB Randall Nauden Brother Rice

Class of 2025

WR/DB Andre Lovett Blue Island Eisenhower

TE Brady Mitchell Plainfield North

S/WR Coen Godenschwager Downers Grove South