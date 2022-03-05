 EdgyTim - Meet: 2024 DB Dajhir Gordon
Meet: 2024 DB Dajhir Gordon

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Name: Dajhir Gordon

School: Warren Township

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 150 pounds

Position: DB/WR

Twitter: @dajhir_gordon

Instagram: dajhir__gordon

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Boom/EFT Football Academy/Win Performance

Hudl:

NA

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I can play any skill position.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

I got the game winning 101 yard pick-6.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Melvin Gordon because he’s my cousin.

{{ article.author_name }}