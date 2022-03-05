Meet: 2024 DB Dajhir Gordon

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Dajhir Gordon

School: Warren Township

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 150 pounds

Position: DB/WR

Twitter: @dajhir_gordon

Instagram: dajhir__gordon

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Boom/EFT Football Academy/Win Performance

Hudl:

NA

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I can play any skill position.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

I got the game winning 101 yard pick-6.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Melvin Gordon because he’s my cousin.