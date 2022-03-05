Meet: 2024 DB Dajhir Gordon
Name: Dajhir Gordon
School: Warren Township
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 150 pounds
Position: DB/WR
Twitter: @dajhir_gordon
Instagram: dajhir__gordon
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Boom/EFT Football Academy/Win Performance
Hudl:
NA
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I can play any skill position.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
I got the game winning 101 yard pick-6.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Melvin Gordon because he’s my cousin.