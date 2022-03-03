Meet: 2024 QB Jake Dugger
Name: Jake Dugger
School: Brother Rice
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: QB
Twitter: @jakeduggerr
Instagram: jakeduggerr
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
I train with Coach Jeff Christensen at Throw It Deep.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/profile/15368040/Jake-Dugger
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I am a natural leader, I care about each and everyone of my teammates, I am a hard worker and a fast learner, and I love the game of football.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
My favorite moment of my football career was when I was called up to varsity after my sophomore season and getting to opportunity to experience what a varsity state playoff run is like.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
My favorite football player is Justin Herbert because he does the right things on and off the field and I see a lot of the same qualities in him that I have in me.