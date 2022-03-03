Meet: 2024 QB Jake Dugger

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jake Dugger

School: Brother Rice

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @jakeduggerr

Instagram: jakeduggerr

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

I train with Coach Jeff Christensen at Throw It Deep.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/profile/15368040/Jake-Dugger

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a natural leader, I care about each and everyone of my teammates, I am a hard worker and a fast learner, and I love the game of football.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment of my football career was when I was called up to varsity after my sophomore season and getting to opportunity to experience what a varsity state playoff run is like.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Justin Herbert because he does the right things on and off the field and I see a lot of the same qualities in him that I have in me.