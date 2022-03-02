Meet: 2024 OLB Connor Anderson
Name: Connor Anderson
School: Cary Grove
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 195 pounds
Position: OLB
Twitter: @CAnderson2024
Instagram: connorandersonn_
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14753593/6206c736e985160bc84b82a2
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Not going to let anyone out work me, or back down from any challenge.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Winning the state championship against ESL.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Pat Tillman because of the sacrifices he made for our country.