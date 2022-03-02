Meet: 2024 OLB Connor Anderson

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Connor Anderson

School: Cary Grove

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: OLB

Twitter: @CAnderson2024

Instagram: connorandersonn_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14753593/6206c736e985160bc84b82a2

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Not going to let anyone out work me, or back down from any challenge.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning the state championship against ESL.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Pat Tillman because of the sacrifices he made for our country.