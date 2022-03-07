Meet: 2023 K/P Matthew Diaz

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Matthew Diaz

School: St. Laurence

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 5-foot-7

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: K/P

Twitter: @Matthewdiiaz

Instagram: Mattdiiaz

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting and training

Hudl:

http://www.hudl.com/profile/13265029

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Character, respect, optimism, potential, honesty, confidence, intellect, empathy, compassionate.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Starting on varsity freshmen year and winning the prep bowl.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Justin tucker & Evan McPherson because they’re living my dream kicking in the nfl, making it seem so effortless.