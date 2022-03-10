Meet: 2023 LB Jack Lesher
Name: Jack lesher
School: Marmion Academy
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 195 pounds
Position: LB
Twitter: @LesherJack
Instagram: Jlesher5
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Midwest Boom 18U National Team
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14760339/6176333f47979009c462bbb2
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Ball State, Eastern Michigan, Lehigh, Miami of Ohio, Eastern Illinois
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I am a very hard worker and very mentally tough. I was an all state wrestler as a sophomore taking 4th place at 182 lbs. I will always give my best effort.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Beating our Rival Montini 27-10
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Roquan Smith because I am a bears fan and I like to watch his film and I try to emulate my game like his.