Meet: 2023 LB Jack Lesher

Name: Jack lesher

School: Marmion Academy

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @LesherJack

Instagram: Jlesher5

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Midwest Boom 18U National Team

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14760339/6176333f47979009c462bbb2

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Ball State, Eastern Michigan, Lehigh, Miami of Ohio, Eastern Illinois

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a very hard worker and very mentally tough. I was an all state wrestler as a sophomore taking 4th place at 182 lbs. I will always give my best effort.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating our Rival Montini 27-10

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Roquan Smith because I am a bears fan and I like to watch his film and I try to emulate my game like his.