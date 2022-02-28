Meet: 2023 RB Aidan Lennon

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and do what Kristin Lennon did and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Aiden Lennon

School: Antioch

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 208 pounds

Position: RB/FB/DE

Twitter: @Aidenlennon4

Instagram: @aidenlennonnn

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

EFT Football Academy

Hudl: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13172711/61844f80d45ebc0bb0d0a94a

Are any college coaches following you?

University St. Thomas, Minnesota State Moorhead, UW Eau Claire, Drake, Colgate University

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I'm athletic, strong, hard working and versatile

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

The first touchdown of my junior year. After my sophomore year that was chaotic and shortened by covid restrictions it gave me a sense of hope and normalcy.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Saquon Barkley. He’s what made me want to be a running back. He's strong, fast and a good role model