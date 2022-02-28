Meet: 2024 RB Randall Nauden

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and do what Randall Nauden did and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Randall Nauden

School: Brother Rice

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @NaudenRandall

Instagram: Rnauden.24

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

In School Team Lifting and Training

Hudl: http://www.hudl.com/v/2Fz5sX

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hardworking, Coachable, great teammate, great student

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Scoring my first high school touchdown.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Nick chubb. I love they way he runs the ball, how aggressive he is when he is running and his ability to shed tackles. He isn’t the fastest back but he knows how to get yard after yard each play.