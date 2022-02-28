Meet: 2024 RB Randall Nauden
Name: Randall Nauden
School: Brother Rice
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 195 pounds
Position: RB
Twitter: @NaudenRandall
Instagram: Rnauden.24
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
In School Team Lifting and Training
Hudl: http://www.hudl.com/v/2Fz5sX
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hardworking, Coachable, great teammate, great student
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Scoring my first high school touchdown.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Nick chubb. I love they way he runs the ball, how aggressive he is when he is running and his ability to shed tackles. He isn’t the fastest back but he knows how to get yard after yard each play.