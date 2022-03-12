Meet: 2023 OL Spencer Dow

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Spencer Dow

School: Maine South

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 265 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @DowSpencer

Instagram: @spencerdoo65

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

EFT Sports Performance with Nate Oquendo

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13194746/6211165af31d1008b0dab0ab

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Syracuse-Coach Mike Lynch Wyoming-Coach Benny Boyd Minnesota-Coach Ferras Southern Illinois- Coach Dan Clark Lehigh- Coach Sean Pearson St. Thomas- Coach Anderson Mckendree University- Coach Eric Bergman Augustana College- Coach Stephen Bell Concordia University of Chicago- Coach Moise Carroll University- Garren Holley

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I never stop working at my craft, whether it’s on the line or as a long snapper. I lead by example and we’ll I’m all business on the field and a true friend and teammate in the locker room.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

The first time I tried on a football helmet as a 6 year old. As soon as I put that helmet on, I knew what my passion would be for the rest of my life

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Pat Tillman because he showed true bravery and was an amazing man and player.