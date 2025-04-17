Meet: 2026 DB Santino Bernabei

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name Santino Bernabei

School: Maine South

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @tino_bernabei

Instagram: @tinobernabei_5

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Train at WIN Performance and 7v7 team is TNT Ignite

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19447164/673a55fd2c21fb2e41680107

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I learn the game quickly and my IQ for game is really good.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your footba ll career?

Getting an interception off of Jonas Williams. Playing with great seniors and a really good program against top teams in state

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jalen Ramsey, the physicality he brings to the game and how he plays with a chip on his shoulder

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Jonas Williams and Terrance Smith