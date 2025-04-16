Sophomore DB Kahlil Tate Enters Transfer Portal

He chose Iowa out of Kenwood Academy in Chicago as part of the class of 2023.

Iowa sophomore defensive back, Kahlil Tate has entered the transfer portal, he told Hawkeye Beacon . In two years with the Hawkeyes, Tate didn't see game action, but earned the earned the Team Leader Award on defense and special teams as a freshman.

In high school, Tate recorded 67 tackles, two interceptions and forced two fumbles as a team captain his senior year, en route to being named first-team all-city. As a junior, he posted 63 tackles with five interceptions and two forced fumbles. He and his team won te city championship that season.

A once highly-coveted recruit, Tate chose Iowa over offers from Oregon, Tennessee, Penn State, Michigan, Missouri and others.

"The Chicago Kenwood standout will have plenty of opportunities for success at the next level," Rivals wrote the summer following his commitment to Iowa. "There is little question as to whether Tate has the size, skill and athleticism to be a standout in the Big Ten."