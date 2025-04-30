Meet: 2026 WR/DB Christopher Whetstone

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name Christian Whetstone

School: Hampshire

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @ChrisWhetstone19

Instagram: whetstone019

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training I lift 5-7 times a week, I also run track in the spring and play baseball throughout the spring to beginning of football.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17784456/67476e456e40c524fcb6ff47

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My unique qualities that I will bring to a program will be my work ethic, of always wanting to better myself and others around me. I will also bring my athleticism to the team, on top of sports iq and my desire to better the team for whatever challenges we may face.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moments have been the blessing of being able to play the sport I have grown to love.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player would have to be Deion Sanders because of his ability to play multiple sports, on top his mindset of always wanting to challenge himself so he could be great.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and Baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

There has been a couple and it is hard to choose, but it would either be Holden Boone, Tyvon Boodie, or Grant Stec offensively. Defensively I can't even tell you.