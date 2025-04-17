Meet: 2026 ILB Elliott Dahlberg

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name Elliott Dahlberg
School: Minooka
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 220 pounds
Position: ILB
Twitter: @elliot__09
Instagram: Elliott.dahlberg09
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19476028/672f94bbeb3da2ca2333d179
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I bring great leadership and great attitude to a program
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Practicing and team dinners with the team and building that relationship
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Like Kuechly because I love the way he studied the game and knew what play was coming before the ball was even snapped
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Lacrosse
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Jonas Williams