Meet: 2026 ILB Elliott Dahlberg

Name Elliott Dahlberg

School: Minooka

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: ILB

Twitter: @elliot__09

Instagram: Elliott.dahlberg09

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19476028/672f94bbeb3da2ca2333d179

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring great leadership and great attitude to a program

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Practicing and team dinners with the team and building that relationship

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Like Kuechly because I love the way he studied the game and knew what play was coming before the ball was even snapped

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Lacrosse

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Jonas Williams