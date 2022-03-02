Meet: 2023 WR Colby Williams

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Colby Williams

School: Plainfield Central

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @cwilliamsx23

Instagram: colbywilliamsx23

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Hybrid Athletic development training SBBM

Hudl:

http://www.hudl.com/profile/12831087

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Fast, Explosive, find a way to get open and go 100% on everything I do.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Making it to the playoffs after years of not having a chance.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Davante Adams because of his elite route running and because of how hard he worked from being an okay receiver to elite in a couple of years.