Meet: 2025 DB/WR Andre Lovett

Name: Andre Lovett

School: Blue Island Eisenhower

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @andrelovett_cfk

Instagram: cfk_dre14

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

NLA 7on7 team

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16177809/6181a831f31c94044cef7474

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I like to stand out from others, like to work harder then others, I bring leadership to the table too.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Starting on varsity as a freshman and going on a college visit

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Deion sanders and because of all the effort and love he put in his craft and game