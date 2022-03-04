Meet: 2024 WR Isaiah Gordon

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Isaiah Gordon

School: Collinsville

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 150 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @IsaiahG18454884

Instagram: 4everpaid.isaiah

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting and I'm also running track

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14776102/6217d8f10c544217d4d72825

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Very coachable and always ready to learn something new

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Trying out a new position

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Julian Edelman He wasn’t anything special at first but when he got the chance he took it and became great