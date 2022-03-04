Meet: 2024 WR Isaiah Gordon
Name: Isaiah Gordon
School: Collinsville
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 150 pounds
Position: WR
Twitter: @IsaiahG18454884
Instagram: 4everpaid.isaiah
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting and I'm also running track
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14776102/6217d8f10c544217d4d72825
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Very coachable and always ready to learn something new
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Trying out a new position
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Julian Edelman He wasn’t anything special at first but when he got the chance he took it and became great