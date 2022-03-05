Meet: 2023 WR Kristian Gavric

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Kristian Gavric

School: Libertyville

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @Gavrickristian

Instagram: NA

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Boom Black Midwest 7on7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13452791/619043ea5caa7a0a6c133f8f

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Bucknell, Dartmouth, Columbia, Drake, South Dakota State, South Dakota, Southern IL, Minnesota state-Moorehead, Augustana, Indiana state, Colorado state, Ohio, Upper Iowa, Wayne state, Mercer

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a big receiver that will gain more size, love to get physical and not afraid to get dirty across the middle. Love to get on the smaller CB's and have my way with them . My body frame seems more like TE hybrid , looking forward to playing Defense also this season.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Getting an opportunity to help my team as a WR, it drives me to help more on the defensive end, State playoffs got me excited as well.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Rodgers, guy can just ball out, Im also a big GB guy!