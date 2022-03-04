Meet: 2023 DT Daniel Hollis
Name: Daniel Hollis
School: Plainfield Central
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 300 pounds
Position: DT
Twitter: @daniel04799180
Instagram: buuddy.y
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Xtreme speed workout
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13183666/617d96393df4d30ba818c275
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
the things i can do with my size and i’m a hard worker.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
when we made it to playoffs for the first time since 2011.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Aaron Donald because he is a hard worker and a great D-linemen