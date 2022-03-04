Meet: 2023 DT Daniel Hollis

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Daniel Hollis

School: Plainfield Central

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 300 pounds

Position: DT

Twitter: @daniel04799180

Instagram: buuddy.y

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Xtreme speed workout

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13183666/617d96393df4d30ba818c275

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

the things i can do with my size and i’m a hard worker.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

when we made it to playoffs for the first time since 2011.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Donald because he is a hard worker and a great D-linemen