Meet: 2023 DE/LB Zayn Zaidi

Name: Zayn Zaidi

School: Plainfield Central

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: DE/LB

Twitter: @Zayn_Zaidi11

Instagram: Zayn_zaidi11

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

In School Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12542701/617ec67dab92720910695ce3

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hardworking and the ability to play many positions.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Going to the national championship in 8th grade with the Naperville Chargers

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Micah Parsons because he has a very similar play type to me and he is a great player.