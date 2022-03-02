Meet: 2023 DE/LB Zayn Zaidi
Name: Zayn Zaidi
School: Plainfield Central
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 220 pounds
Position: DE/LB
Twitter: @Zayn_Zaidi11
Instagram: Zayn_zaidi11
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
In School Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12542701/617ec67dab92720910695ce3
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hardworking and the ability to play many positions.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Going to the national championship in 8th grade with the Naperville Chargers
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Micah Parsons because he has a very similar play type to me and he is a great player.