Meet: 2023 WR Shaibu Mohammed

Name: Shaibu Mohammed

School: Plainfield North

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @shaibu_0110

Instagram: NA

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting and training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/profile/14681146/Shaibu-Mohammed

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Penn state, Utah, Toledo,Illinois state, Southern Illinois, McKendree, Carroll, Drake, Wayne state, Upper Iowa, Minnesota state, Murray state, Michigan tech, Wyoming, Niu

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Scoring my first varsity touchdown and my teammates getting excited for me

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Calvin Johnson because he is a big receiver just like me and he was very dominant during his career. I also like Kyle putts because he is a hybrid Tight end