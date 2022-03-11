Meet: 2023 QB Gavin Dooley

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Gavin Dooley

School: Minooka

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 171 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @gavin_dooley

Instagram: @GAV1NDOO1EY

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Next Level. We are playing 7-on-7 as a team at Westmont Yard this spring

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15272726/618d3ad68cd5b6088c27bac8

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Cincinnati, Penn, Yale, Brown, Western Michigan

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I'm a leader and won't stop working until our goals are met.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

I'd have to say beating York last season in the playoffs when no one gave us a chance against them. It rained non-stop and me the boys had a blast!

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Easy, Thomas Edward Patrick Brady. Because he's the greatest QB to ever live. Our dog is even named Brady.