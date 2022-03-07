Meet: 2024 OL Jason Schmidt

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jason Schmidt

School: South Elgin

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @JasonSchmidt_62

Instagram: Jschmidt62

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting and training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14686390/621ae53ad21b03051498abfc

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am good at Double teaming Defensive Lineman, I give my QB 3 - 6 seconds to throw the ball, and I am good at sealing a defender on the outside run.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning back to back championships in youth football.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Walter Payton. His work ethic.