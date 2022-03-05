Meet: 2024 WR Ryan McIntyre

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Ryan Mcintyre

School: Collinsville

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 150 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @Ryanmci69

Instagram: ryan.mcintyre0

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14776979/61836bd3b01a1d08ece82d4c

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am hard working and can do any task they ask of me

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing a game at EIU

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Devin Hester because I am a huge bears fan and plays my favorite position in football