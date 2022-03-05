Meet: 2024 WR Ryan McIntyre
Name: Ryan Mcintyre
School: Collinsville
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 150 pounds
Position: WR
Instagram: ryan.mcintyre0
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14776979/61836bd3b01a1d08ece82d4c
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I am hard working and can do any task they ask of me
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Playing a game at EIU
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Devin Hester because I am a huge bears fan and plays my favorite position in football