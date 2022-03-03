Meet: 2024 DB Harlon May

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Harlon May

School: Carmel Catholic

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: S/CB

Twitter: @Iamhm18

Instagram: iamhm18

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

EFT Sports Performance

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15034688/61e826caa6812802882a1fbe

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a student of the game. I have the size and the strength to play at a higher level. I’m very competitive at anything I do. I have a good work ethic and when obstacles get in my way I keep going at it.

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Yes, The recruiting coach from Eastern Michigan and Wisconsin stevens point

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite career moment was getting a pick six last season against a great team.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Tom Brady because he is the GOAT and you can never count him out of a game.