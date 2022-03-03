Meet: 2024 DB Harlon May
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Name: Harlon May
School: Carmel Catholic
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 175 pounds
Position: S/CB
Twitter: @Iamhm18
Instagram: iamhm18
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
EFT Sports Performance
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15034688/61e826caa6812802882a1fbe
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I am a student of the game. I have the size and the strength to play at a higher level. I’m very competitive at anything I do. I have a good work ethic and when obstacles get in my way I keep going at it.
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Yes, The recruiting coach from Eastern Michigan and Wisconsin stevens point
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
My favorite career moment was getting a pick six last season against a great team.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
My favorite football player is Tom Brady because he is the GOAT and you can never count him out of a game.