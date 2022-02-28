Meet 2025 S/WR Coen Godenschwager

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and do what Coen Godenschwager did and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Coen Godenschwager

School: Downers Grove South

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 155 pounds

Position: S/WR

Twitter: @Coen_20

Instagram: Coenn.20

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Boom Football

Hudl: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16174420/61ae509d9a917d09d07832ef

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I have been playing football for a while now, so I have become smarter about the game and I have very good vision and can track the ball well.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Grinding with teammates this off-season

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Vikings Safety Harrison Smith. I take a lot from his game lately because I’ve just started to play safety and he’s one of the best to do it.