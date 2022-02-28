Meet 2025 S/WR Coen Godenschwager
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and do what Coen Godenschwager did and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Name: Coen Godenschwager
School: Downers Grove South
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 155 pounds
Position: S/WR
Twitter: @Coen_20
Instagram: Coenn.20
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Boom Football
Hudl: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16174420/61ae509d9a917d09d07832ef
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I have been playing football for a while now, so I have become smarter about the game and I have very good vision and can track the ball well.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Grinding with teammates this off-season
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
My favorite football player is Vikings Safety Harrison Smith. I take a lot from his game lately because I’ve just started to play safety and he’s one of the best to do it.