Meet: 2023 WR/DB Jaden Payne
Name: Jaden Payne
School: Zion Benton
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 155 pounds
Position: WR/DB
Twitter: @Jadenpayne21
Instagram: Jaden_glo1
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
EFT Sports Performance
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16183845/6178be95bee0f606c4763939
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Minnesota State
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I’m a great student, great player I’m a very hard worker and can put work anyone I’m willing to play any position they put me as and I can get the job done
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Finally getting my name out there and showing my skills to become ranked and doing things people thought I couldn’t and also starting on varsity as a sophomore during the postponed season
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Melvin Gordon who is my cousin he inspired me to keep going no matter where you end up you can make it as long as you put in the work