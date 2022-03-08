Meet: 2023 DE/OLB Luke Cushing

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Luke Cushing

School: Montini Catholic

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 235 pounds

Position: DE/OLB

Twitter: @CushingLuke

Instagram: lukecushing

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Working out in our schools off-season program. Got to build character and chemistry with teammates

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13170812/6155eab60dcaca0824f60b35

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

I’ve had multiple FCS and Division 2 schools talk to me such as Drake, Illinois State, St Thomas, and a few others.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring a work ethic like no other. Now, anybody can say that but I’ve been told I’m too small to play Division 1 football and I’m on a mission to disprove that point.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

So far it’s been my first Varsity snap as a sophomore. My very first play against Mount Carmel I had a tackle for no gain on the play and my teammates went wild.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

TJ Watt. Best player on my favorite team. An elite pass rusher who I can learn from.