Meet: 2024 QB McGreevy Paul

Name: McGreevy Paul

School: St. Charles East

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @MacPaul40

Instagram: macpaul40

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Training at Flatlander Fitness and St. Charles East

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/9732094/6180657d578d72063ca91a17

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring 100% commitment and dedication to any task needed, and willingness to do whatever job is needed in order to help my team be successful. I also bring high intelligence in order to be able to understand both sides of the ball, and pay attention to every detail.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment was our 19 point comeback against Wheaton North. Everybody on the team came together and stepped up to get the job done.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Quenton Nelson is my favorite football player because I watched him a lot in college. He is not a flashy guy, but he does is job at a high level every day.