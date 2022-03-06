Meet: 2023 OL/DL Major Bryant
Name: Major Bryant
School: Proviso West
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 250 pounds
Position: OL/DL
Twitter: @MajorBryant5
Instagram: Major_upnext
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
I do track and I do trainings at school
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/10208308/618ca2cf8cd5b6088c277177
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
South Dakota state and Miami of Ohio and Carthage college
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I work hard I’m disciplined and coachable.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
When I went on my first visit.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Ray Lewis because he inspired me to wanna play the game