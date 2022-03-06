Meet: 2023 OL/DL Major Bryant

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Major Bryant

School: Proviso West

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 250 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @MajorBryant5

Instagram: Major_upnext

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

I do track and I do trainings at school

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/10208308/618ca2cf8cd5b6088c277177

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

South Dakota state and Miami of Ohio and Carthage college

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I work hard I’m disciplined and coachable.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

When I went on my first visit.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ray Lewis because he inspired me to wanna play the game