{{ timeAgo('2022-03-06 14:17:52 -0600') }} football

Meet: 2023 OL/DL Major Bryant

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Name: Major Bryant

School: Proviso West

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 250 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @MajorBryant5

Instagram: Major_upnext

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

I do track and I do trainings at school

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/10208308/618ca2cf8cd5b6088c277177

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

South Dakota state and Miami of Ohio and Carthage college

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I work hard I’m disciplined and coachable.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

When I went on my first visit.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ray Lewis because he inspired me to wanna play the game

