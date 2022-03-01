Meet: 2024 DE Edward Kentra

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and do what Kristin Lennon did and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Edward Kentra

School: Hinsdale Central

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 215 pounds

Position: DE

Twitter: @EKentra

Instagram: NA

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

N/A

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15834698/617c8c49d224e3045c5186e0

Are any college coaches following you?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring my full work ethic that is unmatched, I also bring my attention to detail to perfecting my craft as a Dlineman

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment in football so far had to have been winning the super bowl in 8th grade with my grandparents watching

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Nick Bosa because of his strength, speed, size and handwork. He is also my favorite because he is the player I strive to be.