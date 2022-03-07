Meet: 2024 OL Jack Donovan

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jack Donovan

School: St. Francis

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 255 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @JackDonovan65

Instagram: @JackDonovan77

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

FIST Football

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13391463/619474ec6e8bf704b8f20f68

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Illinois State Western Illinois Southern Illinois Mercer University Saginaw valley State University Winona State Michigan tech Wyoming university Southwest Minnesota State University

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Work ethic and OL fundamentals

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing varsity as a sophomore

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Quentin Nelson because played at ND and he plays with an aggressiveness that I would like to play with.