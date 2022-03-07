Meet: 2024 OL Jack Donovan
Name: Jack Donovan
School: St. Francis
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 255 pounds
Position: OL
Twitter: @JackDonovan65
Instagram: @JackDonovan77
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
FIST Football
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13391463/619474ec6e8bf704b8f20f68
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Illinois State Western Illinois Southern Illinois Mercer University Saginaw valley State University Winona State Michigan tech Wyoming university Southwest Minnesota State University
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Work ethic and OL fundamentals
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Playing varsity as a sophomore
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Quentin Nelson because played at ND and he plays with an aggressiveness that I would like to play with.