Meet: 2023 WR Gavin Henson
Name: Gavin Henson
School: Plainfield Central
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 157 pounds
Position: WR
Twitter: @Gavin_Henson84
Instagram: gavin_henson84
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Undisputed Strength Co
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/9938238/6218ecd9ab9ce50568401d6a
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Benedictine and Wartburg
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Not only do I wanna make myself better, but I wanna make my teammates better too.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Winning a championship
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Odell Beckham Jr. I’ve looked up to him ever since he came into the NFL and his mentality and their way he plays inspires me.