Meet: 2023 WR Gavin Henson

Name: Gavin Henson

School: Plainfield Central

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 157 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @Gavin_Henson84

Instagram: gavin_henson84

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Undisputed Strength Co

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/9938238/6218ecd9ab9ce50568401d6a

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Benedictine and Wartburg

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Not only do I wanna make myself better, but I wanna make my teammates better too.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning a championship

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Odell Beckham Jr. I’ve looked up to him ever since he came into the NFL and his mentality and their way he plays inspires me.