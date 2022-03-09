Meet: 2024 RB Derrick Stewart II
Name: Derrick Stewart II
School: St. Rita
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 210 pounds
Position: RB
Twitter: @djstew2024
Instagram: @djthagoat1728
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Legacy
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16137835/61a9a91b32e6c309c4025bf8
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Western Georgia North Dakota State Iowa Kentucky
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
High football IQ Speed Power Balance
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Going to the class 7A state finals as a sophomore
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Tom Brady. He's a winner