{{ timeAgo('2022-03-09 10:06:27 -0600') }}

Meet: 2024 RB Derrick Stewart II

Name: Derrick Stewart II

School: St. Rita

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 210 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @djstew2024

Instagram: @djthagoat1728

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Legacy

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16137835/61a9a91b32e6c309c4025bf8

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Western Georgia North Dakota State Iowa Kentucky

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

High football IQ Speed Power Balance

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Going to the class 7A state finals as a sophomore

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tom Brady. He's a winner

