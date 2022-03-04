Meet: 2023 OL/DL Dontus Hardy

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Dontus Hardy

School: Blue Island Eisenhower

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 250 pounds

Position: LG/DT

Twitter: @dontushardy

Instagram: NA

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

I train at off-season lifting with my team, and I will train with Bears Alumni Steve Edwards over the summer.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13453079/61cf6c3bc11b3c0880329c20

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership. That’s one thing that I’ve always provided no matter what task I’m performing. Also discipline and commitment, not one time out of my three years so far at Eisenhower did I think about leaving my guys behind. When I set a goal for me personally or my team overall, I will do everything in my ability to get there.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My sophomore year the Cardinals and I took down our rivals richards. Holding that murphy cup for the first time with my team was my favorite moment. I will make sure it happens again this fall.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Quenton Nelson is my favorite football player. He’s my favorite player because he wears number 56 like me, and because he is so dominant at left guard. I watch his film almost everyday, his foot and hand speed are crazy along with just pure strength.