{{ timeAgo('2022-03-08 09:49:44 -0600') }} football Edit

Meet: 2024 WR Maurice Densmore

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Name: Maurice Densmore

School: Homewood-Flossmoor

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @MauriceDensmore

Instagram: NA

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Midwest Boom 7on7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15991866/618a99600c54fc076c065033

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Davante Adams

