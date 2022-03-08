Meet: 2024 WR Maurice Densmore
Name: Maurice Densmore
School: Homewood-Flossmoor
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 160 pounds
Position: WR
Twitter: @MauriceDensmore
Instagram: NA
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Midwest Boom 7on7
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15991866/618a99600c54fc076c065033
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Davante Adams