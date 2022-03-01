Meet: 2025 TE/DE Brady Mitchell

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and do what Kristin Lennon did and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Brady Mitchell

School: Plainfield North

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: TE/LB

Twitter: @BradyMitch_48

Instagram: bradymitchell73

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Catch regularly for the QBs at Throw it Deep, The QB Farm and will be on the 7on7 team the Bomb Squad. Have participated in Don Beebe's house of speed and It Starts up Front for blocking.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/profile/16127738/Brady-Mitchell

Are any college coaches following you?

None Yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Committed to hard work and winning. I lead by example. I believe in practicing hard to play better on the field. I enjoy the camaraderie with teammates and coaches working towards a common goal,

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Having the opportunity to play both ways my freshman year has allowed me to be on the field with my teammates for the entire game,

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Rob Gronkowski. I appreciate the way he exceeds at both run blocking and being a pass catching TE.