Meet: 2023 OL Giovanni Pampili
Name: Giovanni Pamfili
School: Hinsdale Central
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 290 pounds
Position: OL
Twitter: @PamfiliGiovanni
Instagram: giovanni.pamfili2005
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
F.I.S.T. Football Academy
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15921665/61898d385b3d390148cbcccb
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Purdue, Northwestern, Columbia, Princeton, Penn, Illinois State, Dartmouth, and Cornell
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Intelligent, hardworking, and coachable
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Northwestern junior day visit
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Brian Allen, because he is an alumni from my high school and he shows that it doesn’t matter where you start, it’s all about where you finish.