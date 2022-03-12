Meet: 2023 OL Giovanni Pampili

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Giovanni Pamfili

School: Hinsdale Central

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 290 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @PamfiliGiovanni

Instagram: giovanni.pamfili2005

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

F.I.S.T. Football Academy

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15921665/61898d385b3d390148cbcccb

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Purdue, Northwestern, Columbia, Princeton, Penn, Illinois State, Dartmouth, and Cornell

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Intelligent, hardworking, and coachable

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Northwestern junior day visit

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Brian Allen, because he is an alumni from my high school and he shows that it doesn’t matter where you start, it’s all about where you finish.