Meet: 2024 WR Kevin Holland

Name: Kevin Holland

School: Lockport

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @KevinHolland28

Instagram: hollandkevin2

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Legacy 7 on 7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14787461/6175d3a7160081065ccef401

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring a mindset that pushes me harder than anyone else everywhere I go

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Being apart of the state championship team with my brother

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Devin Hester because he always made electrcfying plays on the field and has inspired me to do the same