football

Meet: 2024 RB Nick Day

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today.

Name: Nick Day

School: Antioch

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @NickDay2024

Instagram: nicholas_david_day

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

EFT Sports Performance

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15070184/618072fdbd6ae10ba0c0b902

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Energy: I always elevate the energy for myself and my team when I play

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Leading the team in yards as a sophomore and earning all-conference

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Walter Payton: the hardest runner, even though he wasn't the biggest or fastest. Chicago icon

