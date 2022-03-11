Meet: 2024 RB Nick Day
Name: Nick Day
School: Antioch
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 195 pounds
Position: RB
Twitter: @NickDay2024
Instagram: nicholas_david_day
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
EFT Sports Performance
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15070184/618072fdbd6ae10ba0c0b902
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Energy: I always elevate the energy for myself and my team when I play
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Leading the team in yards as a sophomore and earning all-conference
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Walter Payton: the hardest runner, even though he wasn't the biggest or fastest. Chicago icon