Meet: 2024 RB Nick Day

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Nick Day

School: Antioch

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @NickDay2024

Instagram: nicholas_david_day

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

EFT Sports Performance

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15070184/618072fdbd6ae10ba0c0b902

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Energy: I always elevate the energy for myself and my team when I play

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Leading the team in yards as a sophomore and earning all-conference

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Walter Payton: the hardest runner, even though he wasn't the biggest or fastest. Chicago icon