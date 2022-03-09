Meet: 2024 TE Mason Maleck

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Mason Maleck

School: St. Rita

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 210 pounds

Position: TE

Twitter: @masonmaleck

Instagram: NA

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Lift 4 times per week and seeing a personal tight end coach

Hudl:

NA

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Saint Thomas Grand view

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Making state

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Gronk. The best true tight end