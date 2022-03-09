Meet: 2024 TE Mason Maleck
Name: Mason Maleck
School: St. Rita
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 210 pounds
Position: TE
Twitter: @masonmaleck
Instagram: NA
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Lift 4 times per week and seeing a personal tight end coach
Hudl:
NA
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Saint Thomas Grand view
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Making state
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Gronk. The best true tight end